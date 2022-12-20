Aston Villa report: Bayern Munich eyeing Argentina World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has attracted interest from Bayern Munich following his World Cup heroics with Argentina, say reports.

The 30-year-old proved decisive in the final against France, making a crucial last-gasp stop in extra time before saving a penalty in the shoot-out.

Martinez was awarded the Golden Glove at the end of the game after keeping three clean sheets on his way to being crowned world champion.

According to Sky Sports (opens in new tab), Bayern are interested in bringing in Martinez after their No.1 Manuel Neuer suffered an injury while skiing.

The Germany international has been ruled out for the rest of the season and Martinez is viewed as a potential replacement in January.

A new goalkeeper is a priority for the Bundesliga giants, but Villa are unlikely to let one of their prized assets go without a fight.

The Argentine has been with the Birmingham club since 2020 and is their undisputed first choice keeper, making 15 appearances in the Premier League this season before the World Cup break.

Martinez is valued at £22 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), although that valuation is likely to rise on the back of his efforts in Qatar.

More transfer stories

Reports suggest Arsenal are now at the front of the queue for Joao Felix (opens in new tab), who could leave Atletico Madrid in January.

The Gunners, Chelsea and Liverpool (opens in new tab) have all been strongly linked with Yunus Musah, who impressed for the USA at World Cup 2022.

Barcelona are said to be keeping tabs on Gabriel Martinelli (opens in new tab), who will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season.