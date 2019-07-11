Aston Villa sign Ezri Konsa from Brentford

Defender Ezri Konsa has left Brentford to join Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee, the Sky Bet Championship side have announced.

The 21-year-old England Under-21 international completed a medical with the newly promoted Premier League side on Wednesday.

Brentford said in a statement on their official website: “Brentford’s England Under-21 international defender Ezri Konsa has left the club to join Aston Villa.

“The 21-year-old completed a medical with the newly promoted Premier League side late last night, Wednesday July 10, before signing for the Birmingham side.

“The final paperwork was completed this morning. He leaves the Bees for an undisclosed fee to link up with former Brentford head coach Dean Smith, now in charge at Villa Park.”