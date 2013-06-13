Aston Villa sign Nordsjaelland defender Okore

Young stopper Okore has signed a four-year deal at Villa Park after passing a medical, joining for around £4 million according to reports.

Okore, who has previously attracted the attentions of Chelsea, featured in Nordsjaelland's Champions League campaign last season and played 29 times last season as they finished secnd in the Danish Superliga.

The Ivory Coast-born defender made his international debut for Denmark in 2011 at the age of 19 and now boasts 11 caps.

"We're a young team and we played some really good football over the second half of last season which is something we want to build on now as players, as a team and as a club," Okore told Villa's official site.

"I know also that we have a good coach and this is a really good club. This is the right club for me, I feel it straight away."

Villa have also signed 21-year-old midfielder Leandro Bacuna from Holland's FC Groningen.