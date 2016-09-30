Astra expected hungover Roma - Spalletti

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti told his team Astra expected them to be hungover from Francesco Totti's birthday as motivation before their 4-0 win.

Totti celebrated his 40th birthday with a party, just days before the Europa League clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

The veteran showed no signs of a hangover with two assists as Roma cruised to a comfortable victory.

Spalletti said he asked Romanian goalkeeper Bogdan Lobont for what Astra expected heading into the Group E clash.

"We looked at Astra Giurgiu a bit with Lobont and he told me that they expected us to be celebrating Francesco's birthday. I told the team that immediately," he said, via the club's website.

"It wasn't easy to change our attitude but they managed it. I think the players looked determined in training.

"That said, in general the party should have been organised at another time. Tomorrow we'll go again with a full training session."

Totti set up goals for Kevin Strootman and Mohamed Salah, while he also had a hand in the second.

Roma sit top of the group on four points, level with Austria Vienna.