Astra expected hungover Roma - Spalletti
Francesco Totti's birthday party gave Astra hope, but Roma coach Luciano Spalletti used it as motivation.
Roma coach Luciano Spalletti told his team Astra expected them to be hungover from Francesco Totti's birthday as motivation before their 4-0 win.
Totti celebrated his 40th birthday with a party, just days before the Europa League clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.
The veteran showed no signs of a hangover with two assists as Roma cruised to a comfortable victory.
Spalletti said he asked Romanian goalkeeper Bogdan Lobont for what Astra expected heading into the Group E clash.
"We looked at Astra Giurgiu a bit with Lobont and he told me that they expected us to be celebrating Francesco's birthday. I told the team that immediately," he said, via the club's website.
"It wasn't easy to change our attitude but they managed it. I think the players looked determined in training.
"That said, in general the party should have been organised at another time. Tomorrow we'll go again with a full training session."
Totti set up goals for Kevin Strootman and Mohamed Salah, while he also had a hand in the second.
Roma sit top of the group on four points, level with Austria Vienna.
