Atalanta v Milan: Inzaghi faces last chance to prove worth

There may be little riding on Saturday's Serie A clash between Atalanta and Milan, but the fixture could provide Filippo Inzaghi with one final chance to save his job.

The Milan boss has been linked with the San Siro exit door for months, but has stood firm in the face of swirling speculation about his future.

Carlo Ancelotti's sacking as Real Madrid head coach has only served to turn up the heat on Inzaghi, with the former Milan boss heavily rumoured to be in line for a return to the club he previously led from 2001 to 2009.

In fact, chief executive Adriano Galliani has openly spoken of his desire to bring back Ancelotti, with a decision on his future expected next Wednesday.

Ancelotti would arrive with the promise of bringing the good times back to Milan - trophyless since 2011 - but the Italian giants could face an uphill struggle to convince the 55-year-old to return following their fall from grace.

Inzaghi will be one of few people at San Siro hoping not to see Ancelotti at the helm next term, but he will have to prove his worth at Atalanta, who are already assured of safety in 17th place.

And midfielder Andrea Poli is keen to end the season on a positive note.

"It has been difficult, but we want to end it with a win to then start off again with the right momentum next year," he told the club's official website.

"The next season has to start off in the best of ways, we have to develop a mentality out on the pitch to always win and to achieve something important, because everyone at the club deserves it.

"I am always committed to playing and giving my very best and it will be exactly the same next season."

Rather worryingly for Milan, they have lost their last two meetings with Atalanta - beaten 2-1 on the road last season before succumbing to a solitary German Denis strike at home in January.

Inzaghi's men have not registered back-to-back victories since early April, so the former striker will be looking to build on a 3-0 win over Torino last time out.

Milan have close to a full squad to choose from, although Stephan El Shaarawy, Giampaolo Pazzini and Mattia De Sciglio have trained separately from the rest of the team this week.