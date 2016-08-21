Athletic Bilbao match temporarily stopped after racist abuse aimed at Williams

Play was suspended during the first half of Sporting Gijon's 2-1 victory over Athletic Blilbao at El Molinon on Sunday, as the hosts' result was marred by racist chanting aimed towards Inaki Williams.

Referee Clos Gomez was forced to halt proceedings close to the half-hour mark due to forward Williams receiving abuse from the home fans, leaving Sporting's players to intervene and attempt to silence their own supporters.

After Williams, 22, was penalised for a push on Isma Lopez, supporters began to goad him, which resulted in a brief stoppage with the match official unwilling to continue in such a situation.

An announcement rang out over the tannoy, reminding home fans that racism of any form will not be tolerated inside El Molinon and urging them not to join in with the chants.

Williams later provided an assist for Borja Viguera, as Athletic bagged a consolation goal with five minutes left to play, but Sporting took the three points after second-half strikes from summer signings Duje Cop and Victor Rodriguez.