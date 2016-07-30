Atleti to present Gameiro on Sunday

Kevin Gameiro is to be presented as an Atletico Madrid player on Sunday, the club have announced.

On Saturday, Atleti confirmed that a deal had been reached with LaLiga rivals Sevilla for the striker, with the France international having agreed a four-year-deal at Vicente Calderon.

And Gameiro - who has scored 67 goals over the past three seasons at Sevilla - will be displayed in front of the Atleti supporters before addressing the media on Sunday.

Atleti coach Diego Simeone has been keen to bolster an attack that managed 63 LaLiga goals last season, 49 fewer than scored by champions Barcelona.

Luciano Vietto departed Atleti to head in the opposite direction on loan, while Sevilla also signed Toulouse striker Wissam Ben Yedder on Saturday.