Atletico bid farewell to Suarez after Fiorentina switch agreed

Atletico Madrid have bid farewell to Mario Suarez after they confirmed a deal had been agreed to sell him to Fiorentina.

Suarez rejoined Atletico from Mallorca in 2010 after exercising a buy-back clause in the deal to sell him to the Islanders back in 2008.

The midfielder went on to win La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Europa League as well as the Supercopa de Espana and two UEFA Super Cup titles in his second stint with Atletico.

And he will now attempt to enjoy success with Fiorentina, with Atletico confirming that a deal between the two clubs would be be "formalised in the next hours".

The announcement comes two days after Stefan Savic moved to Atletico from Fiorentina.

A statement on Atletico's official website read: "The club wishes the player the best of luck in this new phase of his career."

Meanwhile, Fiorentina have also confirmed the signing of right-back of Gilberto Moraes Junior from Botafogo.