Atletico Madrid 2018-19 LaLiga fixtures in full

Atletico Madrid must prepare for a trip to the Santiago Bernabeu on matchday seven of the 2018-19 season after the new season's fixture list pitted them against their city rivals Real Madrid on September 30, following a trip to Valencia on the opening day.

Diego Simeone's men, who finished second in 2017-18, will travel to Mestalla on the weekend of August 19 to face last season's fourth-placed side as they embark on a tricky start to the season that includes games against Celta Vigo on matchday three and Eibar on matchday four.

Atleti travel to Villarreal on October 21 before taking on Barcelona at home on November 25, while the second half of the season sees them entertain Real Madrid on February 10 and visit Camp Nou on April 7.

Should Simeone succeed in guiding Atleti to their first LaLiga title in five years, they will celebrate with a final day trip to Ciutat de Valencia and a game against Levante.

LALIGA 2018/19 SCHEDULE

Atletico's fixtures in full:

Valencia v Atletico Madrid: 19/08/2018

Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano: 26/08/2018

Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid: 02/09/2018

Atletico Madrid v Eibar: 16/09/2018

Getafe v Atletico Madrid: 23/09/2018

Atletico Madrid v Huesca: 26/09/2018

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: 30/09/2018

Atletico Madrid v Real Betis: 07/10/2018

Villarreal v Atletico Madrid: 21/10/2018

Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad: 28/10/2018

Leganes v Atletico Madrid: 04/11/2018

Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao: 11/11/2018

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: 25/11/2018

Girona v Atletico Madrid: 02/12/2018

Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Alaves: 09/12/2018

Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid: 16/12/2018

Atletico Madrid v Espanyol: 22/12/2018

Sevilla v Atletico Madrid: 06/01/2019

Atletico Madrid v Levante: 13/01/2019

Huesca v Atletico Madrid: 20/01/2019

Atletico Madrid v Getafe: 27/01/2019

Real Betis v Atletico Madrid: 03/02/2019

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: 10/02/2019

Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid: 17/02/2019

Atletico Madrid v Villarreal: 24/02/2019

Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid: 03/03/2019

Atletico Madrid v Leganes: 10/03/2019

Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid: 17/03/2019

Deportivo Alaves v Atletico Madrid: 31/03/2019

Atletico Madrid v Girona: 03/04/2019

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid: 07/04/2019

Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo: 14/04/2019

Eibar v Atletico Madrid: 21/04/2019

Atletico Madrid v Valencia: 24/04/2019

Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid: 28/04/2019

Espanyol v Atletico Madrid: 05/05/2019

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla: 12/05/2019

Levante v Atletico Madrid: 19/05/2019