Atsu wings in for Bournemouth campaign

Bournemouth have agreed the season-long loan signing of Chelsea's Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu.

The Championship winners have been busy in the transfer market since their promotion to the top flight, signing goalkeepers Adam Federici and Artur Boruc as well as forward Josh King from Blackburn Rovers.

Atsu becomes the latest to arrive at Goldsands, with the 23-year-old having struggled to break into the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge.

Loans at Vitesse and Everton followed his move from Porto in 2013, with Atsu having featured in the UEFA Europa League for Roberto Martinez's side.

Atsu also represented Ghana for a second Africa Cup of Nations campaign this year and will move to the English south coast pending Premier League approval.

The winger will be ineligible to play against his parent club in the top flight next term.