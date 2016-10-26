Aubameyang like a rocket, Lewandowski perfect - Riedle

Former Borussia Dortmund attacker Karl-Heinz Riedle has little doubt Robert Lewandowski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be battling it out for the Bundesliga top goalscorer award this term.

He described the Bayern Munich forward as "the perfect striker", while he feels BVB ace Aubameyang is arguably the fastest man playing in Europe.

Cologne striker Anthony Modeste tops the Bundesliga scoring charts with eight goals from as many games, but Riedle feels it is only a matter of time before the Frenchman is caught by his more illustrious rivals.

Aubameyang has seven strikes from as many matches, while Lewandowski has netted five goals in eight league games.

"Lewandowski was already an amazing striker during his time at Dortmund and he has only gotten stronger at Bayern. He is the perfect striker in all aspects," Riedle told TZ.

"Aubameyang is like a rocket. I don't think there is anyone out there in Europe who is that fast. Plus he has a great goals-to-games ratio as well.

"There is not an awful lot of difference between the two of them and they are both in great form.

"I have little doubt that the race for the top scorer title will go between the two of them in the end. They also play for the best two best and most attacking teams, where you get the most chances."