Aubameyang reiterates Real Madrid desire

Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reiterated his desire to play in Spain, but does not know when a transfer will occur.

Aubameyang previously revealed he made a promise to his grandfather, a Real Madrid supporter, that he would one day play for the club.

Dortmund were last week rocked by the news captain Mats Hummels had informed the board of his desire to move to Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Aubameyang meanwhile does not know when or if he will complete a transfer to La Liga, but confirmed he places Madrid above Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.

"I am focused on finishing the season with my team. We do not know what can happen, but I have a contract until 2020," he told Cadena Cope.

"I've always said it would be a dream for me to play in Spain, [but] I do not know when.

"I cannot say [where] because I do not know how things are, but I have more family links to Madrid than Barcelona.

"And, yes, I like Real Madrid a little more than Atletico."