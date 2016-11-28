Augenthaler questions Draxler amid Premier League links

Klaus Augenthaler has questioned want-away Wolfsburg midfielder Julian Draxler and his motives as he continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League.

Draxler has made no secret of his disappointment at remaining at Wolfsburg, publicly claiming the Bundesliga side blocked an off-season transfer amid reported interest from Arsenal and French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

A big-money signing from rivals Schalke in 2015, Germany midfielder Draxler has never really settled at Volkswagen Arena.

Former Wolfsburg head coach and Bayern Munich captain Augenthaler says the 23-year-old's desire to leave may be a result of his generation, while he may have had his head turned by the lucrative Premier League.

"He said he wants to go. Maybe to England, where there is much more money," Germany's 1990 World Cup winner Augenthaler told Omnisport, having coached Wolfsburg from 2005 to 2007.

"He is a young player. I don't know why he says he wants to go. Maybe it's an idea for young players.

"I saw Draxler three to four years ago. He was a big talent with much skill. Now at Wolfsburg, maybe it's not his team."

It has been a season to forget for Draxler and Wolfsburg so far.

Struggling for form and without a goal in 10 Bundesliga appearances this term, Draxler has been unable to steer his team up the table, with Wolfsburg 14th and just two points clear of the relegation play-off position after Saturday's 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Ingolstadt.