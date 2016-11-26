Augenthaler tips Schweinsteiger for MLS move

Former Bayern Munich captain Klaus Augenthaler believes out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger will make the move to MLS.

Despite returning to first-team training last month, Schweinsteiger is surplus to requirements under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, with a January departure from the Premier League becoming increasingly likely.

Chicago Fire have emerged as one of the front-runners to sign the 32-year-old former Germany and Bayern skipper and despite interest in Europe, 1990 World Cup winner Augenthaler has tipped his countryman to swap England for the United States.

"I think he will move to the United States," Augenthaler told Omnisport.

"I know he has offers from European clubs, in Turkey and in other countries.

"But I think he goes to the USA."

Schweinsteiger has watched United from afar this season, yet to make an appearance in any competition, having been forced to train alone for much of the campaign.

His move to Manchester on a three-year deal from boyhood club Bayern in 2015 had promised so much before injury and Mourinho's arrival as a replacement for Louis van Gaal derailed his career at United.

Augenthaler - a seven-time Bundesliga winner - insists Schweinsteiger's situation at United is part and parcel of football.

"Schweinsteiger wanted a contract before he went to United. He wanted one or two years more but Pep Guardiola planned for life without Basti, so he went to United," he added.

"United changed their coach. Van Gaal had to go and Mourinho doesn't like Schweinsteiger. That's football, it's business."