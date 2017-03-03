Augsburg 2 RB Leipzig 2: Hinteregger frustrates title candidates

RB Leipzig dropped two important points in the race for the Bundesliga title on Friday as Martin Hinteregger's effort meant they had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Augsburg at WWK Arena.

Victory would have seen Ralph Hasenhuttl's men close the gap to leaders Bayern Munich to two points ahead of the reigning champions' game against Cologne on Saturday, but Hinteregger stopped them coming out on top in an entertaining encounter.

Augsburg went a goal up in the 19th minute through Konstantinos Stafylidis, who beat goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi with a fine shot into the top-right corner to open the scoring.

Their lead lasted less than six minutes, though, as Leipzig top scorer Timo Werner found the net after some good work from Naby Keita to restore parity.

The visitors made a fine start to the second half and appeared to be on their way to victory when Marvin Compper's header from Emil Forsberg's corner found the back of the net.

But Hinteregger made it 2-2 inside the hour mark with a fine finish after a rapid counter-attack.

Augsburg could have even netted a third late on to steal the win, but RB Leipzig escaped as Stafylidis' attempt only hit the woodwork.