Augsburg gain courage from Bayern record - Weinzierl

Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl deflected their recent good history against Bayern Munich to his players, ahead of the two clubs' Bundesliga meeting.

Weinzierl's men have had an underwhelming open to their 2015-16 league campaign, with 1-0 home losses to Hertha Berlin and Ingolstadt plus conceding late in a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, they are a rare breed in taking a recent positive record into a trip to the Allianz Arena, having won two of the past three against Bayern - including a 1-0 win in Munich in May.

Weinzierl said the praise deserved to go to his players, and any talk of him being better than former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola was off the mark.

"As a coach, you're always dependent on how the guys implement the tactics," Weinzierl said via Bild.

"That's us against Bayern, last time we did well. We have the results in mind that give us courage.

"But no matter: Pep is and remains a super, super coach."

Guardiola pointed to Augsburg's 15-win season last term as a better indicator of their form, rather than their limp start this season - but said he does not fear them.

"This [record against Bayern] shows how good they are. For this reason they are in the Europa League," the Spanish tactician said.

"Do not forget: We have lost in the league against them, when we were already German champions. But the Telekom Cup we have seen, as well.

"They still have the same coach, before whom I have great respect. He is a great coach. They are aggressive, have good players. But fear? No."