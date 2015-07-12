Augustin brace earns PSG comfortable victory

Paris Saint-Germain's pre-season preparations got off to a satisfactory start on Sunday as Laurent Blanc's side ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Wiener SK.

The 2014-15 campaign saw PSG claim a domestic treble of Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue titles and they were always too strong for their opponents in Vienna.

Jean-Kevin Augustin, who has only made two first-team appearances for the club, was impressive, scoring twice in the first half.

Serge Aurier headed in a third shortly after the break, enabling PSG to cruise to victory a week before the start of the International Champions Cup, where they will take on the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Blanc selected a youthful side, choosing to rest his big-name stars, and Augustin took his chance to impress the head coach.

His first goal, just after the half-hour mark, was a simple tap-in from six yards as he got on the end of Lucas Digne's low cross from the left.

Augustin's second was anything but straightforward, however, the forward picking up a loose ball 20 yards out and rifling a shot into the top-left corner a minute prior to the interval.

Four minutes after half-time, Digne once again got in down the left and chipped a cross to the back post, where Aurier was left all alone to head in as PSG enjoyed a comfortable workout in the Austrian sunshine.