Aurier, Ben Arfa and Krychowiak left out of PSG squad for ICC

Paris Saint-Germain have left Serge Aurier, Hatem Ben Arfa and Grzegorz Krychowiak out of their touring party for the International Champions Cup matches in the United states.

Unai Emery's men face Roma in Detroit on Wednesday before playing matches against Tottenham and Juventus in Orlando and Miami respectively.

New recruit Dani Alves is in the squad and Aurier's absence indicates the Ivory Coast international might now be surplus to requirements at right-back after the former Barcelona star snubbed Manchester City to join PSG.

Poland midfielder Krychowiak told L'Equipe earlier this month he intends to stay at PSG despite being restricted to seven Ligue 1 starts in 2016-17, although that feeling does not appear to be mutual.

Like Krychowiak, playmaker Ben Arfa has been linked to clubs in Serie A, having failed to recapture the form that earned him a move from Nice last year.

The former Newcastle United and Marseille player is not listed among those working at PSG's training base, a group that includes Aurier and Krychowiak.

Julian Draxler is another high-profile absentee, having been granted extra leave following his exertions as captain of Germany's triumphant Confederations Cup campaign.

Youngsters Christopher Nkunku, Odsonne Edouard, Lorenzo Callegari and Antoine Bernede have all been included.