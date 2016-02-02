Ausilio: Mancini Inter exit talk 'laughable'

Piero Ausilio has branded talk of Roberto Mancini leaving Inter following their 3-0 defeat to AC Milan as "laughable".

Speculation has quickly mounted over Mancini's future following Sunday's loss to their city rivals, which made it just one win in six in all competitions for Inter.

Inter's poor form has seen them fall nine points behind leaders Napoli in the race for the Serie A title.

And reports in the Italian media have indicated either Mancini or striker Mauro Icardi - who started on the bench against Milan - will leave at the end of the season with their relationship said to have broken down.

But, speaking in a pre-match media conference ahead of Wednesday's clash with Chievo, sporting director Ausilio said: "I find it [the speculation] all quite laughable really. When you lose a derby or a cup semi-final people will always talk about off-field issues.

"The coach is happy at Inter and everyone at the club is delighted with the job he's doing. We're happy with the team and the players who kept us at the top of the league for a long time.

"But you can't do much about paper talk. We just have to show what we're about on the pitch."