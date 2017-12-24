Austin gets three-match ban for violent conduct

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been banned for three games by the Football Association after being charged with violent conduct.

Austin scored his fifth goal in seven appearances as the Saints were held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield Town on Saturday before limping off with a hamstring injury that could sideline him for up to four weeks.

But he also courted controversy when he appeared to kick Terriers goalkeeper Jonas Lossl as the Dane came out to gather a throughball.

Austin accepted the charge but his argument that a three-game ban was excessive was rejected by an independent regulatory commission, according to a statement released by his club.

The 28-year-old will therefore miss Premier League trips to Tottenham and Manchester United over the next week, as well as the home game against Crystal Palace on January 2.

