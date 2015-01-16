Austin happy to stay and England no distraction

QPR striker Charlie Austin says he is happy to remain at the club, despite reports linking him with an exit.

The former Burnley frontman has taken the Premier League by storm in his debut top-flight season and sits third behind Diego Costa and Sergio Aguero in the scoring charts.

Austin's Loftus Road contract is due to expire at the end of next season, but the 25-year-old has no designs on making an exit.

"I know some things have been written and said about my contract situation," he wrote in a blog on Sportlobster. "I've got 18 months left on my contract, I'm in no rush.

"I'm leaving that stuff to my agent and the people at the club, and I'm just thinking about my performances on the pitch.

"The most important thing for you to know is that I'm not thinking about looking elsewhere. I want you all to know I'm happy at QPR."

Austin's form - he has scored 13 goals in 19 Premier League appearances - has led to many tipping him for an international call-up.

"People are asking me about England," he added. "I'm not thinking about it.

"I think it’s great for English football that so many English players are scoring goals in the Premier League, whether that is myself, my mate Danny Ings at Burnley, then there's Harry Kane at Spurs and Saido Berahino too.

"They've all been involved for the England Under-21 side and I haven't, but if my performances keep getting talked about then who knows what might happen.

"I haven't thought about playing for England. I can't get carried away with things, I need to concentrate on my football at QPR and what will be, will be."

Meanwhile, Austin's QPR colleague Shaun Wright-Phillips has responded to comments by manager Harry Redknapp regarding efforts to offload the winger.

"I'm not at #QPR to go back and forth," he posted on Kicca. "I'm fit and ready to do my bit in this relegation fight as they may need me at some point.

"I believe in myself and know what I'm capable of. #COYR"