Australia v Kyrgyzstan: Ryan hopeful over injury

Australia and Valencia goalkeeper Mat Ryan says his chances of playing in Thursday’s vital World Cup qualifier against Kyrgyzstan are unclear.

Ryan last played in August before needing surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his right knee suffered while playing in La Liga.

The 23-year-old has only had three full training sessions with the Valencia first-team, leaving his hopes of featuring for the Socceroos in Canberra unclear.

Bournemouth's Adam Federici has played the past three World Cup qualifiers in Ryan's absence, while Alex Cisak is also in the squad.

"Considering the last couple of months I have had I've pretty much taken each day as it comes," Ryan told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I just want to make sure I'm 100 per cent right. At the moment I think I can only go about it each day and see how I feel.

"The game's coming up and I'm not sure [if I'll play]."

Ryan was restricted to walking laps on Monday after needing four separate flights to get from Valencia to the nation's capital.

The former Club Brugge shot-stopper has been doing extra work in the gym with the Socceroos coaching staff since joining camp.

"There's no pain, I'm feeling good," Ryan said.

"The only thing is I need to build up the muscle and the strength and get a bit more power. I have a little bit of instability still, I'm just trying to work on that and build it up."

Ryan's inclusion would be a huge boost for Ange Postecoglou's men, who are second to Jordan in Group B in the second round of qualifying.

Matthew Spiranovic (calf) is missing, while captain Mile Jedinak returns and uncapped Perth Glory defender Josh Risdon is also part of the squad.

Australia's last outing was a shock 2-0 loss to Jordan in October as they failed to make a breakthrough in Amman.

Kyrgyzstan visit Canberra sitting third in the group, just a point behind their hosts but having played a game more.

The Socceroos came away 2-1 winners when the teams met in Bishkek in June, but Postecoglou's side looked largely comfortable.