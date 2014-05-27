Australia World Cup squad trimmed to 27

Head coach Ange Postecoglou confirmed on Tuesday the trio will not be on the plane to Brazil, with centre-back Good ruled out through injury and the tournament deemed too soon for Sarota in his comeback from a knee reconstruction.

Youngster Brillante was not expected to travel, having been named in the expanded 30-man group to give him experience of an elite level training camp.

"It's not the best news to deliver," Postecoglou told a press conference in Sydney.

"To the credit of the three players they've taken it professionally.

"Disappointing for those boys. A couple of decisions mainly because of their bodies not being to hold up."

Australia, who played out a lacklustre 1-1 draw with South Africa at ANZ Stadium on Monday, depart for Brazil on Wednesday.

A further cut from 27 players to a final 23 is expected on June 2.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Mark Birighitti (Newcastle Jets), Eugene Galekovic (Adelaide United), Mitch Langerak (Borussia Dortmund), Mat Ryan (Club Brugge)

Defenders: Jason Davidson (Heracles), Ivan Franjic (Brisbane Roar), Ryan McGowan (Shandong Luneng), Matthew Spiranovic (Western Sydney Wanderers), Alex Wilkinson (Jeonbuk Motors), Luke Wilkshire (Dinamo Moscow), Bailey Wright (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Oliver Bozanic (Luzern), Mark Bresciano (Al Gharafa), James Holland (Austria Vienna), Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace), Massimo Luongo (Swindon Town), Matt McKay (Brisbane Roar), Mark Milligan (Melbourne Victory), Tom Rogic (Celtic), Dario Vidosic (FC Sion)

Forwards: Tim Cahill (New York Red Bulls), Ben Halloran (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Josh Kennedy (Nagoya Grampus), Mathew Leckie (FSV Frankfurt), Tommy Oar (Utrecht), Adam Taggart (Newcastle Jets), James Troisi (Atalanta)