Avraam Papadopoulos out of Euro 2012
By app
Greece central defender Avraam Papadopoulos will miss the rest of Euro 2012 after suffering a knee injury in their 1-1 draw in the tournament's opening game against co-hosts Poland on Friday.
He was replaced after 37 minutes by his namesake Kyriakos, before being taken to hospital where scans showed the 27-year-old had suffered damaged ligaments in his left knee.
After returning to the team hotel, the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) issued a statement saying he would return home for treatment, UEFA.com reported on Saturday.
Greece next face the Czech Republic in Wroclaw on Tuesday after Dimitris Salpingidis' second-half goal earned a draw with Poland who had opened the scoring through Robert Lewandowski.
