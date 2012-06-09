Avraam Papadopoulos out of Euro 2012

He was replaced after 37 minutes by his namesake Kyriakos, before being taken to hospital where scans showed the 27-year-old had suffered damaged ligaments in his left knee.

After returning to the team hotel, the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) issued a statement saying he would return home for treatment, UEFA.com reported on Saturday.

Greece next face the Czech Republic in Wroclaw on Tuesday after Dimitris Salpingidis' second-half goal earned a draw with Poland who had opened the scoring through Robert Lewandowski.