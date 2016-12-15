Aye, aye, captain! Morgan signs deal with rum company

What better way to spice up an already remarkable 2016 than signing a sponsorship deal with an alcohol company bearing your name?

That's exactly what Leicester City skipper Wes Morgan has done - with rum makers Captain Morgan.

The Jamaica international led the Foxes to a scarcely believable Premier League triumph in May, as Claudio Ranieri's underdogs showed admirable bottle to romp home 10 points clear of Arsenal.

This season, Leicester seem to be suffering something of a hangover from their unlikely success, Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth leaving them 14th, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

But captain Morgan has reason to smile after agreeing an endorsement deal that makes perfect marketing sense.

On Thursday, Morgan posted a photo on Twitter of what appears to be the terms of his contract with Captain Morgan, along with the message: "Well this could be the best contract I've ever signed."

Included in the contract details was the proviso that: "During the term, Wes Morgan shall be entitled to enter licensed premises and purchase a Captain and Cola beverage for each patron in attendance in accordance with the provisions below.

"Prior to ordering the beverages from the outlet, Wes Morgan shall turn to face the patrons, extend his arms to form a 'Y' and shout, 'There's only one Captain Morgan!'

"Patrons who are tempted to consume too much alcohol should be told, 'Only anchors go overboard, please drink responsibly', and instead be offered water."

Leicester's title defence may be on the rocks, but news of Morgan's unusual arrangement should serve to raise spirits around the King Power Stadium.