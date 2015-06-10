Ayew keen on Gomis link-up at Swansea

Andre Ayew is keen to link-up with striker Bafetimbi Gomis at Swansea City.

The Ghana forward is a free agent following an eight-year spell with Marseille and is expected to sign with the Premier League club, who signed former Saint-Etienne and Lyon man Gomis in June last year.

Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked with Ayew.

Asked about his negotiations with the Welsh side by The Daily Mail, Ayew said: "All is going well. It would be nice to link up with Bafetimbi Gomis, who was a strong player in France.

"We will see how things go but I feel good."

