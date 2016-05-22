Ayew unsurprised by external interest
Swansea City forward Andre Ayew is aware of interest in him, adding he wants to play in the Champions League.
Andre Ayew is unsurprised by rumours linking him with a transfer away from Swansea City after an impressive debut season in the Premier League.
The Ghana international scored 12 goals in 34 top-flight appearances as Swansea moved away from the bottom half of the table to finish 12th.
Ayew has been linked with a potential switch to Premier League rivals Sunderland and West Ham, while Chelsea have also been credited with interest.
The 26-year-old is aware of suitors courting him but is in no rush to secure a move away from the Liberty Stadium.
"I like England. I feel good at Swansea. It was a good year for me. The season was good on a personal level," he said on TF1.
"Of course, every player wants to play for the Champions League or the title. A time will come when I'll aim for these.
"I won't talk a lot but with what I've accomplished this season, clubs are interested in me. Later, we will see [what happens]."
