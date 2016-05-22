Ayew unsurprised by external interest

Andre Ayew is unsurprised by rumours linking him with a transfer away from Swansea City after an impressive debut season in the Premier League.

The Ghana international scored 12 goals in 34 top-flight appearances as Swansea moved away from the bottom half of the table to finish 12th.

Ayew has been linked with a potential switch to Premier League rivals Sunderland and West Ham, while Chelsea have also been credited with interest.

The 26-year-old is aware of suitors courting him but is in no rush to secure a move away from the Liberty Stadium.

"I like England. I feel good at Swansea. It was a good year for me. The season was good on a personal level," he said on TF1.

"Of course, every player wants to play for the Champions League or the title. A time will come when I'll aim for these.

"I won't talk a lot but with what I've accomplished this season, clubs are interested in me. Later, we will see [what happens]."