Ayoze Perez in line for his Leicester debut against Wolves

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers could hand Ayoze Perez his debut against Wolves on Sunday.

The striker could make his bow after his summer move from Newcastle.

Filip Benkovic is still nursing an ankle problem from Euro 2019 with Croatia Under-21s and deadline day signing from Sampdoria Dennis Praet is still working on his fitness so is only likely to make the bench.

Wolves’ squad will be assessed after their 6,370-mile round trip to Armenia.

They beat FC Pyunik 4-0 in the Europa League on Thursday and arrived back early on Friday morning.

Striker Patrick Cutrone may make his Premier League debut and Adama Traore should be back in the squad after forgetting his passport for the trip to Armenia.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Pereira, Morgan, Evans, Chilwell, Fuchs, Soyuncu, Amartey, Gray, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, King, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Jonny, Bennett, Boly, Coady, Vallejo, Vinagre, Kilman, Neves, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jimenez, Cutrone, Jota.