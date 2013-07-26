Ayre reaffirms Liverpool's Suarez stance

The Uruguay international has made clear his desire to leave Anfield and has already been the subject of two failed bids from Arsenal during the current transfer window - the latest thought to be for just over £40million.

With Real Madrid also reportedly interested in securing his signature, it seems increasingly unlikely that the striker will still be a Liverpool player come the start of the 2013-14 Premier League campaign.

However, speaking on the club's pre-season tour of Thailand, Ayre has reiterated that the Anfield club have no desire to sell.

"The situation with Luis Suarez remains the same. It's never been our intention to sell Luis," he said.

"As has been widely reported in the media we've received two separate offers from Arsenal for the player and we've rejected those offers.

"Luis remains a Liverpool player and is here with us in Thailand as part of our squad."

Liverpool are due to play Thailand in Bangkok on Sunday as their pre-season preparations continue, with manager Brendan Rodgers confirming that Suarez will feature in the friendly, provided he remains fit.