Ba: Chelsea departure 'not definite'

The Senegal international has found first-team opportunities hard to come by under manager Jose Mourinho, but was rewarded with a start at Swansea City on Sunday after firing Chelsea into the UEFA Champions League semi-finals from the bench in midweek.

And Ba was on target again as Chelsea battled to a 1-0 victory at the Liberty Stadium after the hosts had seen defender Chico Flores dismissed in the 16th minute.

Ba refused to commit his future to the Stamford Bridge club after the final whistle though, telling BBC Sport: "No, it's (departure) not definite.

"I'm a football player and I love playing football.

"I look forward to playing those 90 minutes next season, wherever that is."

Reflecting on his successful week, Ba added: "It has been a very good week for the whole club, the fans and my family.

"I always believe even though it's hard when you don't play, because fitness and confidence go down... I just said I would give everything and the goal came today.

"It was difficult today, especially for the strikers. They were defending very tight together.

"The through ball for my goal was perfect from Nemanja Matic and I had to finish it for the team and I did."