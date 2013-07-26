Ba vows to fight for Chelsea place

The Senegal international will vie for a role up front at Stamford Bridge next season with the likes of Fernando Torres, Andre Schurrle and Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea have also seen a bid rejected for Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney.

However, the former Newcastle United man insists he is not ready to leave the club yet and believes more options can only be of use to Jose Mourinho.

"I will stay," he said.

"I think we need competition and we welcome the best players in this club.

"More competition is going to make me better anyway. All players want to play, not only centre forwards.

"We will all work in the same direction, for the club, to try and win the games."

Ba was on the scoresheet during Chelsea's 8-1 win over Indonesia All Stars on Thursday.