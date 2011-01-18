Babel open to Suarez swap deal

The 24-year-old Dutchman has endured a frustrating three-and-a-half years as a Red, making just 31 starts since signing from Ajax in July 2007.

He has made no secret of his desire to secure regular first-team football, with West Ham United believed to be close to capturing the Netherlands international last summer.

However, Babel could now be set for a return home. Liverpool are believed to be keen on recruiting Uruguay international Suarez from the Dutch starlet's former club - a striker that has long been tipped to join the Premier League, but with either Arsenal, United or Spurs.

Suarez has hit no fewer than 81 goals in just 108 league games for the Amsterdam Arena outfit, but hit the headlines for the wrong reasons at last year's World Cup finals after his deliberate handball against Ghana eventually denied the African nation a historic semi-final spot.

And he could now, finally, be set to test himself in England, after Babel confirmed that he would be happy to form part of a deal to take Suarez to Anfield.

"The transfer of Suarez to Liverpool opens the door for me to go to Ajax," Babel said, as quoted by De Telegraaf.

"If Liverpool and Ajax - whether in combination with Luis - can reach an agreement over me I will surely come to the club. For the chance to play I am willing to settle for far less pay."

White Hart Lane boss Harry Redknapp has long been linked with a move for Suarez, with Spurs looking to offload striker Robbie Keane this month. Birmingham City recently pulled out of a deal to land the Tottenham forward due to the front-man's excessive wage demands.