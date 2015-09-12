Bacca: I turned down big money to join Milan

Carlos Bacca has revealed he turned down more lucrative offers to move to the Premier League order to sign at San Siro ahead of his first appearance in a Milan derby against Inter.

Former Sevilla striker Bacca felt the challenge of getting Milan back into the Champions League was too good refuse and spoke of how he was looking forward to the challenge of facing Roberto Mancini's men on Sunday.

"I am still 29 and don’t want to stop now - Milan is the right place for me," he told La Repubblica.

"I didn’t choose this club because of money. I would have earned more in China, Saudi Arabia or England but I was fascinated by the objective of getting back into the Champions League.

"For the past three or four years, Milan have not been where they belong. Now they have strengthened and have a coach with clear ideas.

"It wasn’t easy to leave Sevilla - where I was happy with my wife and children - but I am not afraid of new challenges and taking responsibility."

Milan are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Inter but go into Sunday's derby under pressure having already lost one of their first two Serie A matches, while their local rivals have maximum points.

Bacca, though, insisted he understands the importance of winning the match due to who his side’s opponents are.

"I have a lot of experience in local derbies," continued the Colombian. "I got a brace for [Atletuco] Junior in my first, then won and scored for Sevilla against Real Betis.

"I know that you don’t just play a derby - you win it."