Bacca open to Liverpool move - agent

Carlos Bacca is open to joining Liverpool but no offers have yet been made for the Sevilla star, according to the player's agent.

Colombia international Bacca is reportedly looking to leave the UEFA Europa League winners and is thought to be drawing interest from several clubs, having plundered 34 league goals over the past two seasons.

Premier League side Liverpool are among the favourites for his signature, with Brendan Rodgers said to be keen to add more firepower to his ranks following the arrival of Roberto Firmino from Hoffenheim this week.

Bacca's representative, Sergio Barila, stated that his client has identified several potential destinations and a move to Merseyside would tempt him.

"Sevilla are a good team who will play in the Champions League next season so it wouldn't be a disaster to stay," Barila told The Guardian. "Carlos has other options to earn a lot of money in places like China or the United Arab Emirates but that would not fit in with what he is looking for.

"We are really looking at three things - number one is to have a happy family situation for his wife and son because he had a bad experience in Belgium [with Club Brugge].

The second is to find a good team with a good project. Before he went to Chile [for the Copa America], we wrote down a list of clubs that fit that description and Liverpool was on that list.

"The third question is the contract. He has a good salary in Sevilla but we know how much clubs in England can pay.

"We have had lots of interest but so far there has been no official approach. I spoke with Carlos on Wednesday night and we agreed we need a real solution.

"Clubs are telling him not to sign anything until they have made an offer but we are still waiting. Liverpool and another English club are among those that have shown an interest but there are also clubs in Italy.

"What is clear is that they must meet the release clause but at this stage nobody has."