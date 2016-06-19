Badelj in talks with 'several clubs'

Milan Badelj's agent has revealed he is in talks with a number of clubs and does not expect the Croatia midfielder to sign a renewed deal with Fiorentina.

Badelj has impressed with Croatia at Euro 2016 and is reportedly a transfer target for Premier League side Tottenham.

The 27-year-old's deal with Fiorentina runs until the end of the 2017-18 season and agent Dejan Joksimovic told Pagine Romaniste: "Miki has another two years on his contract with Fiorentina, so the decision to keep him or not is down to the Viola.

"There is no rush and his price-tag certainly will not drop over the next month. However, it's 90 per cent unlikely he will sign a contract renewal with Fiorentina.

"The main reason is he wants to play in the Champions League. There are several clubs interested and they are offering contractual conditions that are much more advantageous and substantial compared to what Fiorentina can give.

"So we'll see what happens."

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti recently labelled Badelj as the player he has enjoyed the most at Euro 2016 but Joksimovic played down suggestions of a switch to the Stadio OIimpico.

"I have not spoken to anyone at Roma so far," he continued.

"Many players in the world would love to play at Roma and live in such a fantastic city, but at this moment I am talking to various clubs regarding the future of Badelj.

"Roma are not among them. For the moment, anyway."