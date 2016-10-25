Bailly confirms two-month lay-off

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly has revealed that he expects to miss no more than two months of action after suffering a knee ligament injury against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Ivory Coast international has been one of few bright points for a disappointing United this season, slotting seamlessly into the starting XI despite Jose Mourinho admitting he had reservations about the 22-year-old upon his arrival from Villarreal in the close-season.

A collision with Eden Hazard during United's 4-0 hammering by Chelsea resulted in a forced exit and after Mourinho acknowledged it was a "serious" injury, Bailly has since confirmed that he expects to be out for two months.

However, it looks unlikely that he will play again for United before February, with the defender almost certain to be involved in Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations title defence in January.

"I wanted to thank you for all the messages of support that I received since the injury," he wrote on his official Facebook page.

"I hope to be able to play again for United and The Elephants before 2 months, God willing. Thanks for always being there!"