Baines hopes trip can boost Everton morale

Leighton Baines hopes Everton's warm-weather training camp in Qatar can help lift spirits at the club after a tough two months.

Everton have won one game since late-November in all competitions and are just four points above the Premier League relegation zone in 12th place, as well as being out of the FA Cup.

England left-back Baines admitted morale has taken a knock at Goodison Park and views a trip to the Middle East as a chance for the Merseyside outfit to address their problems.

"It is a chance to go away and take a bit of time to take a step back and look at where we are going wrong," he told the club's official website. "We have to because we are going wrong at the minute.

"But this will give us more time together to try and put things right.

"It gives us the chance to put more work in and cover some more points that we need to go over and address. Hopefully it will be beneficial.

"Hopefully we can get more spirit back amongst the lads and keep everyone together. It is difficult at the moment. We have to stay together and look after each other."

With FA Cup fourth round fixtures taking place this week Everton are not in action again until January 31, when they travel to Crystal Palace.