Baker heads to Vitesse on loan

Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker will spend the 2015-16 season on loan at Vitesse, the two clubs announced on Friday.

The 20-year-old is a product of Chelsea's youth academy and has previously spent time on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons, helping the latter win promotion to the Championship last term.

Baker made his senior Chelsea debut in a 2-0 FA Cup victory at Derby County during the 2013-14 season and won the club's Young Player of the Year award at the end of that campaign.

The England Under-20 captain joins a long line of Chelsea youngsters to have been loaned to Vitesse, with Josh McEachran, Wallace and Bertrand Traore having spent last term in the Eredivisie.