Baker: I will return to Chelsea a better player

Chelsea loanee Lewis Baker feels the Eredivisie is "more technical and tactical" than English football and is confident his spell with Vitesse will improve him as a player.

The England Under-21 international is one of five Chelsea youngsters at the Arnhem side, alongside Izzy Brown, Nathan, Dom Solanke and Danilo Pantic, and has impressed in his first few months at Vitesse.

Having scored twice in eight Eredivisie outings so far, Baker is delighted with how he is developing under Vitesse coach Peter Bosz.

"I'm really enjoying it, the football is slightly different and is a lot more technical and tactical out there," Baker told TheFA.com

"When we play the bigger teams, it's also a physical game and I think I'm going to learn a lot out there.

"I've already learned a lot in the first few months and hopefully that can increase and next season, I'll return to Chelsea as a better player.

"The Eredivisie is a top league and I think it's a good learning place for me, on the pitch and off the pitch, seeing different cultures and the way players live with the different playing styles."