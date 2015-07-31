Baker pens a new Villa deal

Defender Nathan Baker has ended speculation over his future by signing a four-year deal at Aston Villa.

Championship side Burnley have been heavily linked with the 24-year-old, but is focussed on making a name for himself at Villa Park.

"I am delighted to sign a new contract here at Villa," he told the club's official website.

"I have been with the club since I was just eight so I am very happy to continue my career here. It's my home. It's my club.

"I feel I have progressed and I feel I can carry on getting better here in claret and blue.

"I am determined to impress the gaffer and get in that side.

"The competition is going to be fierce here at centre-half but that's what the gaffer wants. There's a lot of choice for him. But you can't do well as a club without competition for places."

Baker has made 88 senior appearances for Villa and helped the club safeguard their Premier League status last season.

News of Baker's new contract comes on the same day that Villa signed striker Rudy Gestede and midfielder Jordan Veretout from Blackburn Rovers and Nantes respectively.