Bakkali out of Euro 2016 after surgery

Zakaria Bakkali has been ruled out of contention for Belgium's Euro 2016 squad after Valencia confirmed he will miss the rest of the season following surgery.

The 20-year-old has been blighted by injury problems throughout much of his first season in La Liga and he has not played since the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg with Barcelona on February 10.

The former PSV winger is facing up to four months on the sidelines after an operation to fix a pubic complaint, meaning he is almost certain to be discounted from Marc Wilmots' plans for the European Championship finals in France, which begin on June 10.

"The player, accompanied in Belgium by the chief of the medical staff, Dr. Albors, was operated on on Monday," a Valencia statement confirmed.

"After the procedure, which was completed normally, the player will begin a period of recovery estimated to be three to four months."

Bakkali has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Valencia this season and has two Belgium caps to his name.