Baldwinson completes Rhinos return

Jordan Baldwinson has completed his return to Super League champions Leeds Rhinos from Featherstone Rovers.

The prop came through the youth ranks at Headingley before having spells with New Zealand Warriors in NRL and Bradford Bulls.

Baldwinson spent last season with Featherstone and the 21-year-old was named the Championship Young Player of the Year after helping them win the Championship Shield.

He has now penned a two-year deal with Rhinos and joins fellow forwards Anthony Mullally and Keith Galloway in moving to Leeds next season.

"I am really pleased to be back at Leeds and I am really looking forward to coming back in for pre-season training," he told Rhinos' official website.

"Hopefully, if I work hard enough, I can impress [head coach] Brian [McDermott] and get into his 25-man squad for next season but I know how tough the competition is at the Rhinos for those shirts."

Baldwinson is joining a Rhinos side that completed a Grand Final, Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield treble in 2015.