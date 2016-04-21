Bale back in training or Madrid

Gareth Bale handed Real Madrid a fitness boost by returning to training with the Liga giants on Thursday.

Wales international Bale has been hindered by calf problems this season and missed Wednesday's 3-0 win over Villarreal due to a minor back injury.

That victory kept Zinedine Zidane's men within a point of defending champions Barcelona at the top of the table and Bale is back to bolster their challenge ahead of Saturday's short trip to Rayo Vallecano.

returned to training this morning!April 21, 2016

Madrid then contest the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Manchester City next Tuesday.

Bale attended the Open de Espana golf event at Real Club Valderrama last weekend, with various reports claiming the 26-year-old played 36 holes ahead of Sunday's game before being laid low by his back complaint.