Bale to be assessed ahead of Rayo trip
Real Madrid will give Gareth Bale as much time as possible to be fit for their trip to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Wednesday.
The Wales international suffered a foot injury during Real's 9-1 destruction of Granada on Sunday, but head coach Carlo Ancelotti hopes he will be fit for their next league encounter.
"Bale has had a problem with his left foot," said the Italian. "We will assess him tomorrow and then decided on the starting line-up."
Real's weekend victory kept them in touch with Barcelona at the top of the table, and Ancelotti hopes they maintain their form against the unpredictable Rayo.
"It will be a complicated, as always with matches against Rayo," he added. "They are a team with a very clear idea of the game, who are well organised.
"It is important for us to have the same attitude as we did against Granada. It is sure to be a tough game.
"Vallecano are a team that has the quality to try to control the game with possession and pace. It will be more complicated.
"But I have at my disposal the best squad in the world and I am confident that this season will end well."
