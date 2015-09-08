Bale could retire at Real - agent

Gareth Bale was never close to joining Manchester United in the transfer window and is so happy at Real Madrid he could retire at the club.

That is according to the Wales star's agent, Jonathan Barnett, who has dismissed talk that the world's most expensive player might have returned to the Premier League with United after just two seasons in La Liga.

Barnett went on to say that both he and Bale see the 26-year-old's long-term future as being at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite persistent links with an Old Trafford switch.

When asked if former Tottenham man Bale was ever likely to move to United at Soccerex on Tuesday, Barnett replied: "He was nowhere near leaving - that was all stupid paper talk.

"He is very happy at Real and hopefully he'll stay for the rest of his career.

"He's loving it there and things are going well for him."