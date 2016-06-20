Bale: I don't want to take free-kicks like Ronaldo!

Gareth Bale has no intention of taking Cristiano Ronaldo's advice, after the pair's vastly differing free-kick success at Euro 2016.

Wales star Bale has scored free-kicks in each of Wales' first two games, a 2-1 win over Slovakia and defeat by the same scoreline to England.

No player has ever scored three free-kicks in a European Championship.

In stark contrast, Real Madrid team-mate Ronaldo is yet to score from 36 free-kick attempts at major tournaments - a string of increasingly desperate attempts as Portugal were held 0-0 by Austria the latest example of the superstar's set-piece reputation going before him.

When asked if his set-piece success was down to any advice from Ronaldo, Bale said: "No, not really. I do it my way. I like my own style.

"We obviously practice together in training but on different sides.

"It depends where I am on the pitch and what side.

"I hit it slightly different depending where the ball is and how close you are.

"You always stand over them and think 'please just go in,' but it's not always the case.

"So it's nice to see the hard work pay off and see two go in so far."