Bale, Kroos set for Madrid return in Reims clash

Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos are set to make their first Real Madrid appearances since last season in a friendly against Reims on Tuesday.

Bale and Kroos were given extended breaks after representing Wales and Germany respectively at Euro 2016, with both teams reaching the semi-finals in France.

Neither player was deemed fit enough to take part in the UEFA Super Cup victory against Sevilla in Trondheim on August 9, but could be back in action against Reims on Tuesday having been named in Zinedine Zidane's 22-man squad.

However, the coach remains without Cristiano Ronaldo, who suffered a knee injury in Portugal's Euro 2016 final win against France, for the Trofeo Santiago Bernabeu clash.

Ronaldo, and centre-back Pepe, returned to training last Wednesday, but both players will wait before pulling on the white shirt this season.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas underwent Achilles surgery in June and will not feature, while Karim Benzema is rested after featuring as a substitute in the Super Cup win.

Real Madrid squad to face Reims:

Goalkeepers: Casilla, Yanez.

Defenders: Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Danilo, Lienhart, Tejero.

Midfielders: Kroos, James, Casemiro, Kovacic, Modric, Asensio, Isco, Enzo.

Forwards: Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Morata, Mariano