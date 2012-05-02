Bale prepared to put in graft against Bolton

Both teams are fighting at either end of the table, with the Trotters currently 18th and able to move above Queens Park Rangers and out of the relegation places with a positive result.

Spurs are fourth and will have one eye on the goings-on at Stamford Bridge, as their rivals for the final Champions League place, Chelsea and Newcastle United, go head-to-head in West London.

But with the England job now wrapped up, with the Football Association appointing Roy Hodgson on Tuesday, Harry Redknapp, Bale et al can focus firmly on the Premier League run-in.

The Welsh winger told the club's official website: "We know Bolton will be scrapping as much as Blackburn were, but we’re scrapping as well to get into the Champions League spots.

"We’ll work just as hard as them and hopefully we’ll show our quality in front of goal and push ourselves closer to a top four spot.

"We have to go up there and put on a performance, we’ll go for the three points and hopefully we’ll come back happy."

Wednesday's game at the Reebok Stadium will also mark the emotional return of Fabrice Muamba, with the midfielder planning to watch the game from the stands.

It will be the 24-year-old’s first public appearance since his cardiac arrest against Spurs at White Hart Lane in an FA Cup clash on March 17.

By Ben Walker