Bale relaxed despite Allen, Ramsey absences

Chris Coleman's side host Bosnia-Herzegovina and Cyprus in the next week but will do so without Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey and Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen.

The pair are recovering from injuries and will play no part in either qualifier as Wales look to build on their 2-1 win over Andorra in the opening game of Group B.

Bale scored both goals in Andorra but the Real Madrid man does not feel extra pressure to perform in the absence of Ramsey and Allen.

"I don't feel any more pressure," BBC Sport quotes him as saying.

"I want to go out and do my best for my country and that's all that I can do.

"It's a big blow. They are two fantastic players.

"But we have players that can come in and do a good job for us, the same as they would do and I'm looking forward to the game."

Having made a positive start in their attempts to qualify for the competition in France two years' time, Bale warned of the need to take one game at a time.

"They are massive games for us but I think for us we want to concentrate on Friday's game [against Bosnia] not think about anything else, not think about the next game," he added.

"Just purely concentrate on that and hopefully we can get the win."