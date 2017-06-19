Ballack expects Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid

Michael Ballack expects Cristiano Ronaldo to remain at Real Madrid amid rumours linking the Portuguese superstar with a shock exit.

The Ballon d'Or holder is reportedly seeking a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu due to scrutiny in Spain over his tax affairs.

Prosecutors in Madrid have filed a complaint in which they accused Ronaldo of a "voluntary" and "conscious" breach of his tax obligations, amounting to a figure of €14.7million.

His representatives Gestifute have denied the accusation, while his club have said they are "absolutely convinced that our player… will prove his total innocence in this process".

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been touted as possible destinations for the 32-year-old, while Bayern Munich were on Monday moved to dismiss rumours linking them with a stunning swoop.

Ballack, who exited Bayern under something of a cloud when he left for Chelsea on a free transfer in 2006, expects Ronaldo to remain at Zinedine Zidane's LaLiga and European champions.

"I think it's an emotional situation right now… all I can say is he's playing at a fantastic club," he told Omnisport.

"And I'm sure he's happy at that club.

"It's a bit of a difficult situation right now. But he's experienced enough to handle it as well and find a good solution for himself.

"Real Madrid is a fantastic club and I don't see him at another club right now."